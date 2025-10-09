Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA Throwing Its Own Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl announcement has left a lot of people asking for a different choice ... and they just got their wish.

Turning Point USA -- the nonprofit cofounded by the late Charlie Kirk and now headed by his widow, Erika Kirk -- is putting on their own halftime show the same day as the Super Bowl.

The company posted Thursday it's "thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show."

Event details -- including who will perform -- are still to come ... but on the website, one of the options on the signup sheet under "what music genres" users prefer is "anything in English."

As you know, the controversy about Benito headlining the SB halftime show centers around his criticism of ICE ... and the fact he generally sings in Spanish.

Still, BB doesn't seem shaken by his detractors, making light of the situation during his 'SNL' monologue over the weekend.

The Grammy-winner joked, "You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and I'm very happy, and I think everybody's happy about it ... even Fox News!"

The crowd erupted as 'SNL' rolled an edited montage of stitched together clips of Fox News anchors appearing to say, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."