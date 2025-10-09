Jennifer Lopez Talks Bad Bunny and Latino Representation With Gayle King

Jennifer Lopez is shutting down the haters objecting to the news of Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show ... she's urging viewers to keep an open mind!

The "Kiss of the Spider Woman" star chatted with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" Thursday, clapping back at all the drama following the announcement BB will perform at Super Bowl LX in February.

"I think it's wonderful people will get exposed to him who don't know him," she said. "Just give it a chance!"

Some football fans have taken issue with BB headlining the halftime show because he mostly sings in Spanish, but for J Lo ... who cares?!?

She says, "Music and art transcends languages, and he's done that more than anybody."

Jenny from the Block actually shared the stage with BB and Shakira at the big game in 2020 when he was just a guest performer ... so Jen knows firsthand how huge it can be for an artist's career.

She says, "It's the biggest stage you can hope to be on."

And for people -- like President Trump -- complaining they've never heard of Benito before now, J Lo says that's not a bad thing.

"Super Bowl is great because it introduces you to people who didn't know you," she says.

J Lo stopped by the New York studio to dish on her upcoming movie, which she believes delivers a timely message that is necessary, because "The world is in a place where there is a lot of hate, demonization of the Latino community, the queer community ... We need to remind each other that love is the answer -- not hate."