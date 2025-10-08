Mike Johnson Calls Bad Bunny 'Terrible' Choice for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny has ruffled lotsa feathers on the conservative right ... and the list now includes House Speaker Mike Johnson, who thinks the singing sensation is bad for the Super Bowl -- and for kids!

Johnson gave his take on Bunny to reporters outside the House chambers in D.C. Tuesday ... and it might shock some of you to hear what the speaker had to say.

The Republican Congressman from Louisiana kicked things off telling journalists he didn't even know who Bunny was before the whole Super Bowl kerfuffle.

But, Johnson believes it's a terrible idea for Bunny to perform at the halftime show ... because he says the Puerto Rican artist doesn't appeal to a broader audience.

And get this ... Johnson thinks Bunny ain't the best role model for "young, impressionable children." He'd rather see country singer Lee Greenwood show the kiddos how it's done ... or some other better role model. Who knew BB was such a horrible person in the eyes of Johnson?

Despite feeling Johnson's disdain, Bunny is batting a thousand lately ... as everyone knows, he's nailed down the Super Bowl gig ... and he just snagged a foul ball at the Yankees playoff baseball game Tuesday night ... and he hosted SNL last weekend.