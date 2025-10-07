Eric Dickerson Says If Bad Bunny Dislikes U.S., 'Keep His Ass In Puerto Rico'

Play video content Joy Of Everything

Eric Dickerson is urging Bad Bunny to pull out of the Super Bowl halftime show if he is, indeed, not a fan of the United States ... saying the "Tití Me Preguntó" crooner should straight up "keep his ass where he's at" if he truly feels some type of way about the Red, White and Blue.

The NFL legend made his opinion loud and clear during a chat with a photog out at LAX on Monday night ... saying he's "heard some stuff" Bad Bunny's said about America -- and if it's true, he'd rather anyone else play during February's big game.

"I'm from the U.S.," Dickerson said. "I love my country. And if you don't like the United States, just get your ass out of here and don't come over here."

When Dickerson was reminded Puerto Rico -- where Bad Bunny's from -- is a U.S. territory, he still stood by his stance.

Bad Bunny launches a political statement, making fun of President Donald Trump on the 4th of July. 🇵🇷

pic.twitter.com/S8UA5TVceG — Bad Bunny HQ (@BBPRTV) July 4, 2025 @BBPRTV

"I know Puerto Rico is part of the U.S.," the ex-Rams tailback said. "But, it's not the U.S. That's the way I look at it. That's the way I feel."

Bad Bunny, of course, is no stranger to making waves in the political world. He's not only been critical of Donald Trump ... but he also recently revealed his "DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS" tour did not stop in continental U.S. soil over possible ICE raids at the venues.

On Saturday night, he sparked even more headlines when he said if people don't understand his native tongue, they "have four months to learn."

Clearly, Dickerson sees all that as Bad Bunny throwing some shade America's way.

"If Bad Bunny said something about the U.S., don't come here and perform," Dickerson said. "You know, don't come here."