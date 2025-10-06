Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Ben Affleck Question, Gushes Over Bad Bunny

THERE YOU GO AGAIN WITH BEN AFFLECK Qs

Play video content NBC

Jennifer Lopez was pure class -- all while side-eyeing "Today" show's Craig Melvin for sneaking a Ben Affleck divorce question as she plugged her new movie, "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

Peep the clip from Monday -- Craig casually mentions how her 2024 divorce was finalized while filming the musical ... forcing J Lo into a flurry of awkward chuckles as she turned to someone off-camera to say, "There you go! Look at this guy!"

Jennifer’s grin said it all -- she saw this moment coming a mile away, and she was ready with her response as Craig tried to justify dropping Ben’s name ... pointing out he's the movie's executive producer.

The actress gave props to her ex ... saying without him this film wouldn’t exist, adding the movie was all about escapism, and it helped her navigate one of the hardest times of her life.

The convo shifted to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl announcement, and Jen was practically bouncing -- reminiscing about performing with him 6 years ago, calling it a true cultural moment, all while clapping back at the haters, saying as the biggest artist in the world, he’s the perfect pick.

