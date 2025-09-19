Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Re-List Home for $52 Million

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are giving the sale of their joint home another go ... re-listing their Beverly Hills mansion for $52 million.

The listing went back up today with a whopping $16-million price cut from what they were asking when they first put it on the market -- $68 million -- in July 2024.

Remember -- they originally tried unloading the sprawling estate privately before they went public with their listing.

Back in May, sources with direct knowledge told us Ben was motivated to sell the home ... actively looking to lower the asking price. Jennifer, on the other hand, was dragging her feet -- preferring to stay at the original $68-million price point.

We broke the story ... the exes took their home off the market in July this year after slashing the price by more than $8 million in May.

Real estate sources tell TMZ the duo took out a $20 million mortgage on the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom residence when they bought it for $60,850,000 in May 2023 ... so they're spending quite a lot of cash on it as they try to wish it good riddance.

As we reported, Lopez purchased a cozier 10,046-square-foot home in Hidden Hills, Calif. in February. Though smaller, the home is just as impressive as her property with Ben ... featuring a barn, stables and a riding arena, plus a guest house and pool.

We were told by sources that Jen has continued living in the Beverly Hills estate while remodeling the Hidden Hills home.

Affleck moved out of their marital home in July 2024 and picked up a mansion in Brentwood for $20.5 million ... but ditched it earlier this year in favor of a "super high-end" and "massively private" pad that was still under construction.