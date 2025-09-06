Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Take Kids, His Mom to Theater

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner brought the whole family together for an afternoon with his mom ... and, the two are all smiles in these pics.

The stars were spotted out with two of their children at the Moving Arts Theatre in Los Angeles Friday ... striding up to meet the rest of their party with huge grins on their faces.

Affleck's clad in a black jacket over a white t-shirt with a pair of khaki pants ... hands tucked into his pockets. Garner's got a gray and black striped sweater with a pair of blue jeans on -- clearly, it's a low-key evening with the fam.

Ben and Jennifer meet up with his mom, Chris ... wearing black and white, and pushing back her lush silver hair.

They look like a happy group here ... and, clearly Ben and Jenn are killing the coparenting game.

As we've told you before, these two have no plans to get back together ... Jennifer's in a committed relationship with boyfriend John Miller. The two have a pretty low-key relationship -- but, we have seen them locking lips on occasion.

Ben married -- and divorced -- Jennifer Lopez in the years since he and Garner split ... so, they're both far removed from their years together.