Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spotted at Red Sox Game

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been on great terms for a long while now ... so it should be no surprise they took in a ballgame together with the kids.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are front row at the Red Sox game 🤩



Are you with them or fading? pic.twitter.com/sZYc1IZNQT — Fliff (@fliff) July 11, 2025 @fliff

The former husband and wife made a return to the big screen together, so to speak ... when they were shown on the jumbotron of the Red Sox game Friday night with two of their three children. It appears Violet was not there -- but Mom and Dad were sitting between Samuel and Fin.

It was a sweet moment that even made the game broadcast ... Ben, of course, being a diehard Sox fan -- he is a Boston native after all.

The moment spread through social media like a fastball ... most commenting on how happy they all looked together.

Ben and Jennifer have been co-parenting like champs for years now ... and we know they have been on fantastic terms with each other ... so the moment, while adorable, is not out of the blue ... or would that be red?