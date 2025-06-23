Jennifer Garner Locks Lips With Boyfriend at Charity Event in L.A.

Jennifer Garner can't keep her hands off her boyfriend -- or her lips -- 'cause she was caught sucking face with him at a Los Angeles charity event.

The actress and her lover, businessman John Miller, popped up Sunday at a fundraiser for Save The Children, which helps feed starving children.

After completing a one-mile run, Jen was photographed sharing a smile with John while putting her arm around him -- and planting a big kiss on his lips!

As for the hungry kids ... Jennifer talked all about how she was trying to save them in an Instagram post five days ago.

Jen said she's been running one mile a day for 67 days to raise a dollar each day because "just $67 can help bring a child back from the brink of starvation." She said Sunday marked her final one-mile run -- and she certainly made the most of it with John, who was there to lend support.