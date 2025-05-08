Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ben Affleck Laughs Off Most Eligible Bachelor Compliment, Says He Loves Latinas

Ben Affleck doesn't know if he's Hollywood's most eligible bachelor ... but he does know one thing for sure ... Latin women have his heart.

The recently divorced actor was out to dinner at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood when a photog asked him in Spanish how he felt about being Hollywood's most eligible bachelor.

Ben laughed off the compliment and said it felt "Muy bien" ... or, "very good" in English.

Remember, Ben's fluent in Spanish ... learning the language when he went to Mexico when he was 13 years old to film a children's TV show.

The pap also asks Ben if he likes Latinas, and he replies, "Yes, of course."

Not a huge surprise, as Ben was with Jennifer Lopez not once but twice, even if their marriage ended in divorce on the second take. Plus, don't forget his romance with Ana de Armas.

Ben's looking pretty handsome here too ... so yeah, he's a very eligible bachelor!!!

