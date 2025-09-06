Jennifer Lopez Takes Ben Affleck's Son Samuel to Lunch
Jennifer Lopez I 'Ain't Your Mama,' Samuel ... But, You Can Still Come to Lunch!!!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't getting "On The Floor" together anymore ... but, she's clearly a committed ex-stepmom -- 'cause she took his son to lunch!
The singer-songwriter took her child Emme to lunch on Saturday ... and, she stunned in a white crop top which showed off her ripped abs.
She added a pair of low-rise black pants to the ensemble as she walked with Emme and Samuel, Ben's 13-year-old son.
Check out the pics ... Samuel looks a little like his dad in a t-shirt and some pale shorts as he follows behind J Lo.
No Ben on this outing ... just Samuel hanging out with his former stepmom and stepsibling -- which makes sense when you consider how close the families are when they were linked by marital bonds.
We've told you all about Bennifer's marriage which came to a close earlier this year when they settled their divorce ... but, he exes have worked hard to stay in lives of their children.
They attended a back-to-school event together, went to lunch as a group and have generally tried to keep things civil so their kids can have a relationship.
BTW ... seems like a busy weekend for Samuel -- who went out with his dad, his mom Jennifer Garner and his paternal grandmother in Los Angeles Friday night.
Jenny might not be on the stepmom block anymore ... but, it looks like she's still taking the job super seriously!