Jennifer Lopez Grapples With Grasshopper During Kazakhstan Show

Play video content Instagram/@onthejlo

Jennifer Lopez had to deal with a creepy crawly during an international performance Sunday night -- and the spine-tingling moment was captured on camera.

Check out the video ... J Lo is belting out one of her tunes onstage at Central Stadium in Almaty -- a city in Kazakhstan -- when a grasshopper crawls up the front of her body and stops on her neck.

At first, J Lo stands in front of the mic like a statue ... then she starts singing and tosses the pesky insect off her body.

She smiles at the crowd and says, "It was tickling me." Gotta say ... J Lo handled the whole situation like a true pro and cool as a cucumber.

Meanwhile, J Lo's been on her "Up All Night: Live in 2025" tour all summer, hitting stages across Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. She also has 12 performances lined up for her Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace's The Colosseum, kicking off on December 30.