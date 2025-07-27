Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Lopez's Skirt Falls Off Mid-Show, on Video

Jennifer Lopez 'Booty' Ain't Covered Anymore ... Skirt Falls Off During Performance!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
jennifer-lopez-kal-07-27-2025
DOWN IT GOES ...
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez might've been celebrating her birthday onstage ... but, it was fans who got the real present -- an eyeful of Lopez's backside when her skirt fell off!

The singer-songwriter took the stage in Poland Friday night ... and, while her fellow performers onstage sang a happy birthday song for her, Lopez's sparkling skirt slipped off her waist and ended up on the stage.

jennifer-lopez-2-07-27-2025
Jennifer Lopez

Check out the video ... J Lo's obviously not expecting the skirt to give way -- telling fans she's out onstage in her underwear before throwing the now-broken skirt into the crowd.

jennifer-lopez-1-07-27-2025
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer says she's glad she's wearing underwear ... 'cause she doesn't usually -- so, fans almost saw a whole lot more!

Lopez's tour has been full of memorable moments ... like just last week when she posed in a series of sex positions in a steamy routine featuring a few of her backup dancers.

BTW ... Lopez turned 56 on Thursday -- and, she's still lighting up the stage and making fans pray for a wardrobe malfunction like this when they attend her shows.

J Lo's skirt may be "On The Floor" ... but, she's still riding high in her career!

