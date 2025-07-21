Megyn Kelly Calls Jennifer Lopez A 'Soft Porn Star' After Raunchy Performance

Jennifer Lopez has been serving up all the sexy, suggestive moves onstage like she’s living her best life -- but Megyn Kelly just showed up to crash the party and pour ice water on the heat!

The controversial commentator re‑posted a clip on X of the 55‑year‑old’s super steamy dance break at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife -- and delivered an icy, cutting jab: "So she’s a soft porn star now. Great choices!"

Of course, Megyn’s fans piled into the comments, echoing her shade and dragging J Lo for the performance.

But you can bet your bottom dollar J Lo isn’t giving two F's … she was in her element on that stage -- crawling across the floor, nearly locking lips with one dancer, then bending over and backing it up on another’s crotch like the queen of her own show.

55 year old Jennifer Lopez puts on shocking raunchy performance while crawling on all fours with male dancers. pic.twitter.com/ZMXx7oaXud — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 20, 2025 @OliLondonTV

As you may have seen, loads of pop stars are striking hyper‑sexual poses onstage these days -- Sabrina Carpenter’s been getting plenty of buzz for it.