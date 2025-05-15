Megyn Kelly Claims She Caught Diddy 'Dry Humping' a Kardashian at Met Gala

Play video content The Nerve with Maureen Callahan

Megyn Kelly says she walked into a tame version of a Diddy party at the Met Gala back in the day, claiming she walked into the women's room of the museum ... and caught Diddy grinding on a Kardashian -- though a source denies that ever happened.

The controversial commentator appeared on "The Nerve with Maureen Callahan" earlier this month ... where she repeated her telling of an encounter she had with Diddy back during one of her two Met Gala experiences.

Kelly attended both the 2016 and 2017 iterations of the event ... and, she says during one of them, she went to the restroom -- and found Diddy, several Kardashians and a bunch of no-name influencers just hanging out in there.

MK says Diddy was "dry humping" with his Kardashian pal ... though she wouldn't spill the tea on which member of the famous fam was getting up close and personal with Diddy.

Kelly claims Diddy being in the bathroom at all -- and humping away at a lady in full view of all -- is evidence that he has no respect for private women's space ... or women in general.

Diddy's got bigger problems than what Megyn Kelly is saying about him in the press ... 'cause his federal criminal trial kicked off earlier this week.

As you know ... Diddy's facing five federal charges -- and, his former longtime partner Cassie's testifying against him, telling the whole world about several alleged lewd acts she claims he took part in, like forcing a male escort to urinate in her mouth.

Unclear if the Kardashians will be mentioned during court proceedings ... but, it seems Megyn Kelly has no issue talking about them in public.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ … "This is completely false and irresponsible of Megyn Kelly to make baseless claims in an attempt to link the family to the media attention around this case for sensational headlines. This misinformation diverts attention from the true victims of the horrific crimes discussed, which are entirely unrelated to the family.”