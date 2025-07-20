Jennifer Lopez Hits Different Sexual Positions During Concert, on Video

Jennifer Lopez got "On The Floor" during a recent concert ... and, she got on some dudes, too -- hitting some sexually suggestive poses with her dancers.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at the Cook Music Festival on Tenerife -- an island off the coast of Spain -- Saturday night ... and, she put on a raunchy display for the crowd.

55 year old Jennifer Lopez puts on shocking raunchy performance while crawling on all fours with male dancers. pic.twitter.com/ZMXx7oaXud — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 20, 2025 @OliLondonTV

Check out the video ... J Lo's crawling all over the stage -- nearly locking lips with one dancer before bending over and backing it up on another's crotch.

At one point she's on top of one guy while two other men stand on either side of her ... and, she loops her arms under their legs and grabs their backsides.

Eventually she starts her song "I'm Into You" ... though the crowd may have been too stunned to really take in much of what was happening at that point.

Play video content X/@alyfabs

Tons of pop stars are dropping into highly sexualized poses during shows these days ... with Sabrina Carpenter specifically gaining attention for it. Jennifer recently showed how crazy she could get, too ... kissing her backup dancers at the American Music Awards.