Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Booty During Downtime In Sunny Spain

Jennifer Lopez is out in Spain -- and she’s making damn sure you know it 'cause sis is serving lewks and putting that iconic booty to work!

The star flooded IG with snaps of herself lounging like a queen -- rocking a flirty tied-up white shirt and itty-bitty bikini bottoms, serving body-ody-ody while soaking up the sun and working every angle like a pro.

Jennifer was soaking up the sun -- but forget tourist vibes, she looked every bit the glam A-lister with those flowing locks, killer shades, and bling to match.