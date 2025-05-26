Jennifer Lopez Kisses Back-up Dancers at AMAs, After Ben Affleck Divorce

Ben Affleck? Yesterday’s news. Jennifer Lopez was all about getting it on at the AMAs -- kicking off the show by locking lips with her backup dancers right on stage.

Jennifer Lopez makes out with her dancers during her opening number at the #AMAs.



pic.twitter.com/4ax373cVV3 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 27, 2025 @BuzzingPop

Yup, Jenny from the Block had the crowd on lock -- puckering up with one male and one female dancer while tearing through a medley of the year’s biggest hits at Vegas’ Fontainebleau on Monday.

It was seriously steamy -- lights dimmed, cameras swirling, and J.Lo serving up a whirlwind of PDA before getting a little touchy-feely with a few more dancers.

Looks like Ben was the furthest thing from her mind during that performance -- J.Lo absolutely slayed and, honestly, seemed to be having the time of her life after what’s been a rough year personally.

Ben and J.Lo officially wrapped up their divorce earlier this year -- and if there was any bad blood, it’s ancient history now.

The movie star's been praising her on the red carpet lately, but you’ve gotta wonder -- is he really cool with her officially kissing him away that quick?