Jennifer Lopez Gets Stitches After Injuring Herself at AMAs Rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez is ready to get back on the floor following a facial injury ... which required stitches!

The "Dance Again" hitmaker revealed on her Instagram Story Tuesday she sustained a painful-looking injury to her nose while rehearsing for the upcoming 2025 American Music Awards, where she will host and perform on May 26.

Though she didn't reveal what exactly happened, her injury was serious enough to require stitches.

Luckily, J Lo confirmed she's all healed up after just a week, thanks to plastic surgeon Dr. Diamond's work and, as she put it, a "whole lotta ice."

The "Hustlers" actress will host the American Music Awards for the second time -- taking the reins again 10 years after her first time leading the fan-voted award show.

It's quite the coincidence she injured herself ahead of the AMAs ... because believe it or not, she also experienced a mishap back in 2009 when she took a tumble on stage at the show while performing her track "Louboutins."

She handled it like a pro, getting right back on her feet for a dance break.