Jennifer Lopez Twirls on Beach in Bikini to Celebrate Mother's Day, Video Shows

Jennifer Lopez It's Beach Time ... After Wrapping Latest Movie

Jennifer Lopez is in a celebratory mood ... because she just finished shooting her upcoming film, "Office Romance," and she's now hitting the beach for some R&R.

The actress/singer gave everybody a sneak peek at her day at the beach in a video she uploaded to Instagram Sunday. Wherever she is, the place looks like paradise and J Lo seems ecstatic to be there.

Check out the video ... J Lo, clad in a white bikini top and pink maxi skirt, pirouettes on the sand near the water as music plays in the background. She writes in the caption, “That FREE feeling… it’s a wrap #OfficeRomance.” The romantic comedy, which will be released on Netflix, stars J Lo and actor Brett Goldstein, who also co-wrote the movie.

Earlier Sunday, J Lo posted a pic of herself in a sundress and straw hat standing before two bouquets of flowers and a framed picture on a table. Another photo shows J Lo's floral arrangements up close with a card that reads, "Happy Mother's Day."

In the caption, J Lo writes, “A most beautiful Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there Wishing everyone love, laughter, peace, joy and happiness."

It's not clear who sent J Lo the flowers, but a good guess would be her kiddos, Emme and Max.

Happy Mother's Day, J Lo!

