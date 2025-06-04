Leah Remini Says She and Jennifer Lopez Texted a Lot During Divorces

Not as Close as We Were Back in the Day

Leah Remini says she and Jennifer Lopez leaned on each other while they were going through their divorces last year ... but, that doesn't mean they're as close as they once were.

The actress opened up about her friendship with the pop star in an interview with Us Weekly ... saying she got back in touch with J Lo just after the two both filed for divorce within days of one another.

Remini says the two often texted each other "loving messages of support" during this time ... a sweet reconnection between two friends many thought were on the outs when Leah didn't attend Jenn's wedding to Ben Affleck in 2022.

However, Remini says their relationship has just changed over the years ... 'cause she doesn't talk to Jennifer every day like she used to -- but, that doesn't mean she doesn't care about the friendship.

Leah says, "I cherish my friendships and not everybody is meant to be in your life in the way that they were. When you grow out of that person that you were, that doesn’t mean that you are at odds with them. I have many friends that I don’t talk to every day. That doesn’t mean we’re at odds — it’s just that I’m at a different place and so are they.”

So, sounds like LR might be saying that there's no beef here ... but, she and Jenn are simply at different points in their lives.

Leah does name-drop a few celebs she's real tight with ... including Michelle Visage, Chelsea Handler, Holly Robinson and Tisha Campbell. Jenn doesn't make the list, but that's just the way friendships go, in Leah's view.

Remini finalized her divorce in the fall while Lopez finalized hers earlier this year ... so, these two ladies could hit the town together if they're so inclined.