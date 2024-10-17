Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Leah Remini Finalizing Divorce From Husband of 21 Years

Leah Remini Finalizing Divorce From Husband ... No Lawyers Needed!!!

Leah Remini and her husband of more than 2 decades are wrapping up their divorce ... signing off on their settlement late last week -- and all that's left is getting a final signature from the judge.

The actress and her ex -- actor Angelo Pagán -- settled their divorce with the help of a mediator but no lawyers were present ... according to documents obtained by TMZ.

We don't know exactly how the former couple split up their belongings ... the settlement is confidential but the speed of the divorce suggests things went amicably -- and, now Leah and Angelo are set to become free agents again after nearly 30 years in a relationship.

We broke the story ... Leah filed for divorce just 6 weeks ago without the help of a lawyer -- just like her longtime friend Jennifer Lopez did weeks earlier to end her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Remini listed the date of separation as August 1 ... so, this whole split seemed to move very quickly. Leah and Angelo do share a daughter -- but, she's 20, so child support wouldn't be an issue.

Hours before she officially filed, Leah said she planned to split from her husband ... saying the 2 realized they've changed a lot and just don't fit together anymore.

Remini added a positive thought to her statement ... deciding to view 21 years of marriage as an accomplishment rather than some sort of failure.

