Diddy Accuser Doubles Down on Claim Mogul Masturbated Into Biggie Smalls' Shirt

You Know You Forced Yourself On Me!!!

The publicist who claims Diddy ejaculated into Biggie Smalls' shirt is hitting back at the former Bad Boy Records CEO for responding to his bombshell sexual abuse lawsuit by saying it's total BS.

First, a refresher ... Last July, Jonathan Hay filed the suit against Diddy -- and Biggie's son, CJ Wallace -- for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, and more.

Hay says Diddy pressured him to take ketamine, before masturbating in front of him at an L.A. warehouse filled with Biggie's clothes. Hay also says Diddy orgasmed into one of the late rapper's shirts while watching porn on his phone -- and even asked Hay to finish him off in a sexual sense.

Diddy filed his response in April 2026, denying Hay's allegations -- including Hay's claim of false imprisonment -- saying any alleged restraint was carried out as part of a citizen's arrest.

Now, Hay is responding to Diddy, telling TMZ ... "His claims of a 'consensual' encounter or a 'citizen’s arrest' are pure fiction." Hay goes on ... "It is perplexing that his team would file such a narrative while knowing they are under criminal investigation in California."

Hay adds, "There was nothing consensual about it. He forced himself on me while I was being held against my will. I'm praying there will be criminal charges soon."

In September 2025, Hay filed a police report in the city where he lives, Largo, Florida, detailing the allegations against Diddy. The Largo PD forwarded the report to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and we're told the Special Victims Unit is now investigating Hay's accusations.

As for CJ Wallace, he filed a countersuit against Hay for defamation and won a default judgment because Hay failed to respond to the suit.