Diddy Wants Soiled Biggie Shirt/Forced Oral Sex Allegations Case Tossed

Diddy is drawing a hard line against Jonathan Hay's explosive lawsuit ... filing a response in court that basically says the publicist's shocking allegations are flat-out false.

The music mogul just filed his official answer to Hay's amended complaint -- and he starts by "generally and specifically" denying every single allegation in the lawsuit. He also denies Hay was harmed at all and says Hay isn't entitled to a dime.

That's a major response to a lawsuit packed with jaw-dropping accusations.

As we first reported, Hay claims Diddy masturbated into one of the Notorious B.I.G.'s shirts during a 2020 warehouse visit and threw the semen-covered garment onto him while saying "RIP Biggie."

Hay also alleged Diddy shoved his penis in his face during a separate 2005 incident ... and later amended the lawsuit to claim Biggie's son CJ Wallace helped lure him to a location where Diddy allegedly attempted to force oral sex on him.

Now Diddy's legal team is aggressively pushing back.

According to the new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Diddy's attorneys raise the defenses that Hay consented to the alleged conduct or even "welcomed" it -- one of the most aggressive arguments in the document.

They also argue Hay's false imprisonment claim falls apart because there was "no actual confinement," and suggest any alleged restraint was done as part of a lawful citizen's arrest.

And if any physical altercation happened at all? Diddy's lawyers say it may have been self-defense and claim Hay acted with "hostility."

The filing also argues Hay may have waited too long to sue, may have contributed to his own damages, and failed to properly mitigate them.

In other words ... Diddy's not just denying the allegations ... he's attacking nearly every angle of Hay's case.

Diddy wants the entire case thrown out and judgment entered in his favor.