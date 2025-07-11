Biggie's Son Accused of Facilitating Diddy Forced Oral Sex, According to Lawsuit

Where He Stuffed His Meat In My Mouth!!!

The person accusing Diddy of tossing a semen-soaked Notorious B.I.G. shirt on him is also claiming Puff had a notable accomplice acting as a henchman during a separate sexual assault -- Biggie's son, CJ Wallace!!!

According to the complaint filed during the 4th of July holiday, John Doe claims Biggie's son was among a group of men who lured him to a Revolt TV location in 2020 via a Combs Corporations' vehicle ... where he says he was then ambushed and led to another room where Diddy was waiting.

As John Doe's head was held by others, he claims Diddy attempted to stuff his penis into his mouth, all the while screaming at him that his days working for Bad Boy were over as punishment for clashing earlier.

John Doe believes the CC team snapped a photo of the event as humiliating evidence and says when he was able to escape back to the vehicle's location, CJ, an entrepreneur named Willie Mack, and other individuals were there to transport him home.

He claims he was forced to ride home with the taste of Diddy's balls still lingering in his jaws ... a traumatic experience!!!

The lawsuit claims the abuse peaked a few days earlier with the Biggie T-shirt toss incident and another sitdown meeting where Diddy allegedly told John Doe outta the blue that he was going to "f*** the s**t outta him" and unexpectedly groped his genitals.

He claims CJ, Mack and the others had promised more business opportunities as restitution for his issues with Diddy, but it all turned out to be a ruse to get him raped.