Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy Sentencing Set for October 3 in Federal Prostitution Conviction

Diddy Awaiting My Fate ... I Learn My Sentence October 3

By TMZ Staff
Published
p diddy main getty
Getty

Mark your calendars ... Sean "Diddy" Combs finally has a sentencing date for his prostitution conviction in his federal criminal trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian just officially set Diddy's sentencing for October 3 ... the same day he originally proposed last week, when Diddy was convicted on two charges of transporting male prostitutes for sex.

diddy_live_kal
CLAPPING FOR ACQUITTAL
TMZ.com

Diddy will remain in custody until his sentencing date ... and by that time, he will already have been locked up for over a year ... and his time served will go towards his sentence.

The music mogul faces a maximum sentence of 20 years -- a decade for each count -- but it's unlikely he gets sentenced to the max.

2-angry-men-kal-07-02-2025
HE'LL BE OUT SOON
2 Angry Men Podcast

Diddy's defense and prosecutors are divided on sentencing guidelines ... Diddy's attorneys say sentencing guidelines start at 21 months, with prosecutors saying the sentencing guidelines start at 51 months.

Ultimately, it will be up to the judge.

070225_diddy_bail_tmz_office_kal
BAIL DENIED!!!
TMZ.com

Stay tuned ...

Related articles