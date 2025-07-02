Diddy’s Baby Mother Dana Tran Jets to L.A. After Verdict to Care for Sick Child

Dana Tran — the mother of Diddy’s youngest daughter — made a beeline for the airport right after the verdict was read Wednesday due to a little family emergency … TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the family tell us Dana hopped on a flight back to Los Angeles to be with their 2-year-old daughter, Love Combs, who’s currently sick with a bad cold.

We’re told Dana had been in NYC to show support to Diddy amid his ongoing legal case, but once she learned their baby was under the weather, she rushed back West to care for her.

As you know ... Diddy was acquitted Wednesday on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, and jurors found him guilty on two lesser charges ... two counts of the Mann Act -- transportation for prostitution across state lines. He was denied bail as he awaits sentencing.