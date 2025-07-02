Diddy’s Baby Mother Dana Tran Jets to L.A. After Verdict to Care for Sick Child
Dana Tran sorry Diddy, gotta go ... Got a Sick Kid at Home!
Dana Tran — the mother of Diddy’s youngest daughter — made a beeline for the airport right after the verdict was read Wednesday due to a little family emergency … TMZ has learned.
Sources close to the family tell us Dana hopped on a flight back to Los Angeles to be with their 2-year-old daughter, Love Combs, who’s currently sick with a bad cold.
We’re told Dana had been in NYC to show support to Diddy amid his ongoing legal case, but once she learned their baby was under the weather, she rushed back West to care for her.
As you know ... Diddy was acquitted Wednesday on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, and jurors found him guilty on two lesser charges ... two counts of the Mann Act -- transportation for prostitution across state lines. He was denied bail as he awaits sentencing.
Diddy faces a maximum sentence of 20 years ... but it's unlikely he gets sentenced to the max. His defense and prosecutors are divided on sentencing guidelines ... his attorneys say sentencing guidelines start at 21 months, with prosecutors saying the sentencing guidelines start at 51 months.