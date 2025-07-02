Diddy Trial Scenes From Outside the Courthouse, Live Stream

Play video content

Diddy was just found guilty on two of five counts in his federal trial, which could land him in prison for the next 20 years ... and, we've got the whole scene outside the courthouse ready for you to watch.

The rapper was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and not guilty on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Diddy's family left the courthouse shortly after the verdict was read ... and, his mother, Janice gave a thumbs-up to the assembled crowd.

Cassie Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, also spoke to the press ... saying his client was happy Diddy was found guilty -- at least in part -- and faces significant jail time.

Later on, a Diddy supporter made a ruckus outside the courthouse -- cheering at the news and seemingly arguing with someone who didn't agree with the three not guilty verdicts.

After the guilty verdict, Diddy's lawyers argued in court that he should be released from custody prior to sentencing ... though the government argued against it.

Diddy's trial began in early May, and we heard testimony from two of his ex-girlfriends including Cassie Ventura and a woman only identified by her pseudonym "Jane."

Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi and several of Diddy's former assistants -- including "Mia," another woman testifying under a pseudonym -- testified against him during the trial ... and, Kanye West even made a brief appearance.

The verdict came down Wednesday morning while we were live streaming from inside the TMZ newsroom ... and, it shocked many. The gallery at the trial broke into applause after the verdict was read.

Press conferences are going down outside the courthouse ... stay tuned with us to see all the action.