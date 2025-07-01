Diddy Trial Highlights From Second Day of Jury Deliberations

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy is on the verge of finding out if he's going to federal prison or being set free ... because the jury in his criminal trial is nearing the finish line in terms of a verdict.

The jury came back Tuesday afternoon and said they had reached a verdict on four of the five charges against Diddy ... but they were deadlocked on the racketeering conspiracy charge.

Deliberations only began Monday and jurors asked earlier Tuesday for transcripts about some Cassie testimony regarding freak-offs ... and they only need to find one instance of Diddy using force, fraud or coercion to get Cassie to engage in a freak-off to find him guilty of sex trafficking.

The jury didn't ask for any transcripts about "Jane" ... so it's unclear where they fall on the sex trafficking count involving her.

Diddy may be in big trouble with Cassie and the Mann Act charges ... because during testimony, it felt like prosecutors were able to nail him on transporting male escorts across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

Racketeering was always the big question here from Day 1 ... and that's the only count the jury is hung up on ... they will come back Wednesday for further deliberation, but it's possible there's a hung jury on the RICO charge.

The rest of the charges are settled, but we don't know if the jury found him guilty or not guilty ... but the verdict could be read in court Wednesday, because the looming July 4 holiday might nudge jurors to come together and wrap this up.