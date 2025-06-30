Diddy Trial Jury Asks Judge About Drug Distribution Details in RICO-Related Charge

... In Second Round of Notes From Jury

Hours after jury deliberations in Diddy's federal trial hit a bump when the jury foreperson sent a note about Juror No. 25 being unable to follow instructions ... a second communication from the jury room was sent to the judge.

Just around 4:50 PM ET Monday, Diddy was brought back into the courtroom by federal marshals ... Judge Arun Subramanian announced he'd received two new notes from the jury.

The first note sought clarification on the racketeering-related count -- "If an individual asks for a controlled substance and the person hands it over, it is distribution?" The defense and prosecution attorneys both told the judge they wanted to weigh in on this note.

The judge said the second note was a statement, not a question -- the jury was planning to go home at 5 today.

Subramanian said he'd bring jurors out to the courtroom, and he told them he'd answer their first question first thing tomorrow morning ... he said they'd skip the courtroom and go straight into the jury room to resume deliberations at 9 AM sharp.

After they left, prosecuting attorney Maureen Comey told the judge she thinks the answer to the distribution question is "yes."

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said he wanted more time to discuss with his team.