Diddy Trial Jury Note Halts Deliberations, Juror Can't Follow Judge's Instructions

There's already a dramatic development as the jury began deliberating in Diddy's federal criminal trial in NYC ... a note was sent by the jury to the judge in the courtroom within 2 hours of when deliberations began.

Judge Arun Subramanian announced at about 1:15 PM ET ... "We have received a note from the jury." He said the note from the jury foreperson reads, "We have a juror, Juror 25, who we believe cannot follow your honor's instructions," and the foreperson wanted to meet with the judge about it.

Diddy and his lawyers were huddled in the courtroom at this announcement.

Diddy defense attorney Marc Agnifilo suggested telling the jury it's still early in the process, they're just getting started ... Prosecuting attorney Maureen Comey said they suggest instructing jurors "it is important not to include any information about what is going on in the jury room."

The judge instructed both sides to confer upon a response. About 30 minutes later, Judge Subramanian sent a note back to the jury ... he reminded the jurors of their duty and obligation to follow his instructions on the law. He told the jury to continue to deliberate.

It's unclear whether a juror unable to follow the judge's instructions is favorable for the defense or for the prosecution ... but it seems to indicate the juror may be leaning toward not-guilty on one or more of the charges, and may be at odds with the other 11 jurors.