Diddy Poll: Will He Return to Freak-Offs if Acquitted In Federal Trial?

There's absolutely no denying Diddy's insatiable appetite for freak-offs, which has been on full display throughout his federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

After 7 weeks of witness testimony -- much of it centered around Diddy's freak-off obsession -- the case will be handed to the 12-person jury on Monday, and they will start deliberating on whether to acquit or convict Diddy on five felony charges.

Here's the thing ... If Diddy walks on all of the charges and strolls out of court a free man, one question immediately comes to mind -- will the music mogul go right back to freaking-off with girlfriends, male escorts and, of course, baby oil?

God knows Diddy can't control his freak-off impulses. Remember, Diddy continued to freak off while under federal investigation for freak offs and other alleged crimes.

And, when Diddy was arrested in 2024, the feds found freak-off paraphernalia in his NYC hotel room, appearing to show that Diddy was about to hold another one of his ... well, you guessed it.