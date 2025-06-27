Reality TV Contestant Claims Diddy Blackballed His Career After Rebuking Party Invite

Play video content TMZ.com / Fox Composite

Diddy's ice-grilling of a contestant on the artist competition series "The Four" is more remembered than the show itself ... and Elijah Connor says it's all because he REFUSED to party up with Puff Daddy!!!

Elijah was infamously on the other end of Diddy's death stare in 2018 when the Bad Boy mogul blocked him from advancing in the competition ... after he labeled Elijah's audition as cocky and unpolished.

Elijah was in Atlanta this week and announced his plans to expose his recollection of events leading up to the now-infamous GIF through a tell-all book ... a page-turner he thinks could very well cost him his life!!!

According to Elijah, Diddy is the same "monster" and "devil" who summoned him to a party the night before the competition ... but Elijah says he declined, citing that he wanted to be in tip-top shape for his audition the next day.

Elijah even invoked the late Andre Harrell and Diddy's longtime assistant Kristina Khorram into the story ... claiming they both confronted him personally to inform him that his winning the show depended on his attendance at said party.

Play video content TMZ.com