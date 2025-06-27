Diddy's Defense Says in Closing Argument, Criminal Case Boils Down to Money

Diddy's defense says the whole criminal case boils down to the almighty dollar, and co-lead attorney Marc Agnifilo is telling jurors that's the only reason they're even in court ... money, money, money.

Agnifilo is taking the reins on the defense's closing argument Friday, and took jurors back to what the defense says is the beginning of the case against Diddy -- Cassie's 2023 civil lawsuit.

As Agnifilo put it, Cassie "is sitting somewhere in the world with $30 million" ... referencing the $20 mil settlement in her Diddy suit and the $10 mil deal she cut with the owner of the InterContinental Hotel in L.A., the scene of the infamous beating video.

Agnifilo tried to portray Cassie not as a victim, but as the "winner" ... someone who beat Diddy 100-0 because she walked away with a boatload of cash and he's sitting in jail with his life on the line.

Diddy's attorney told jurors Cassie and Diddy were swingers, and that Diddy did NOT force her into having sex with male escorts during freak-offs ... as prosecutors allege. He said the freak-offs were part of a lifestyle and they had a "modern day love story."

Agnifilo said of Cassie, "She's a woman who actually likes sex -- good for her." He said she could have left at any point, but didn't, and when she finally left Diddy, nothing happened to her.

Diddy's attorney also talked money when it came to "Jane" ... the other ex Diddy is accused of sex trafficking. Agnifilo said he hopes Jane is "having a nice day ... in a house he's paying for," referencing testimony about Diddy paying Jane's $10,000-a-month rent.