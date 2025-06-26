Diddy Sued by Man Who Claims He Was Sodomized, Told 'You're About to Get That Diddy Love'

Diddy is being sued by a man who claims Diddy sodomized him at a house party after telling him, "You're about to get that Diddy love."

The Bad Boy Records founder is being sued by a man named Brandon Adams, who claims he was invited to a party Diddy was hosting in 2021 ... only to show up and be sexually assaulted.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Adams claims he got the invite from a chauffeur he met at an L.A. gas station, and when he showed up, he says he was told to keep his phone in the car. Inside the bash, he claims he saw celebs -- but didn't interact with them -- and had some alcoholic drinks that made him feel dizzy.

Adams claims he found an empty bedroom, collapsed onto the bed, and fell unconscious. He says the next thing he remembers is the feeling of a hand unbuckling his belt. He says he asked what was going on and heard a man’s voice he believes was Diddy answer, "You're about to get that Diddy love."

In the suit, Adams claims he was rolled from his stomach onto his side and told, "Don't worry, you're about to get a great massage." He says he turned his head and saw Diddy sodomizing him.

Adams claims he tried to protest, but Diddy grabbed the back of his neck and threatened him by reciting the information on his driver's license ... which Adams says had been scanned by security upon entry.

He says Diddy finished up and left the room, and Adams says he felt pain and a "vile sensation."

Adams claims he tried to confront Diddy but was intercepted by security guards who carried him to another room and told him he could either play along and leave the party like nothing happened or leave “the hard way." He says he played along and was told to sign an NDA.

He claims once he signed, he was escorted to the exit and allowed to leave ... but he says he got pulled over on his way home and arrested for DUI, which he blames on "the lingering effects of the drugs he unknowingly consumed."

Adams is suing Diddy for sexual assault and battery, gender violence, and more ... and he's going after him for damages.

His lawyer is Tony Buzbee, the Texas attorney representing a slew of alleged Diddy victims, and the suit was filed during Diddy's criminal trial.