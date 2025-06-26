Diddy and Son Justin Sued By Woman Who Claims They Lured Her To Gang Rape

Diddy's son Justin Combs lured a woman to Los Angeles with promises of getting her a job in entertainment, but when she arrived in L.A. she was kept in a house for days and ended up being raped by multiple men, including Diddy ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the woman claims Justin initially contacted her through Snapchat in 2017 and they messaged back and forth, with the woman eventually sending Justin risqué photos at his request. She says after she sent the snaps, Justin offered to fly her to L.A. for a weekend.

The woman says she was interested in working in entertainment and told Justin as much in their conversations ... and she claims Justin told her a trip to L.A. would help her potential career, telling her if she came, he would get her a job using his and his famous father's connections.

In her suit, the woman says she flew to L.A. in April 2017 and a driver picked her up in a black SUV and drove her to a house in Beverly Hills. She says she stayed in the house with Justin the first night, talking and relaxing.

To her surprise, she says they did not leave the house Saturday either, and when she asked if they were ever going to leave, Justin abruptly said, "No."

The woman claims Justin offered her liquor and marijuana on Saturday, and she believed the weed was laced due to the effect it had on her. She says Justin then offered and made her take various pills or "poppers."

In the suit, the woman claims after they consumed multiple drugs, 3 other men showed up at the house in masquerade masks. She says one of the men was Diddy, who she says she recognized by his stature and mannerisms. She said Justin referred to him as "Pops."

The woman claims she was taken upstairs to a bedroom where she was told, "You better let this happen. Or else." She says each of the 3 men took turn raping her anally and orally while she was drugged and incapacitated.

She says the "brutal gang-rape" went from Saturday night through at least midday Sunday ... and she says on Monday she was driven back to the airport and dropped off. She says during the weekend and afterwards, Justin held over her head the possibility of a job in TV, as well as the photos she sent him on Snapchat.

The woman is suing Diddy and Justin for sexual assault and battery, gender violence, and more ... and she's going after them for damages.

Her lawyer is Tony Buzbee, the Texas attorney representing dozens of alleged Diddy victims, and the suit was filed while Diddy is still dealing with his criminal trial in New York.