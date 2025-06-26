Diddy Trial Prosecutors Tell Jurors How They Can Convict Him of Racketeering

Federal prosecutors are presenting their closing argument in the Diddy criminal trial ... and they're telling the jury it won't take much to find Diddy guilty of racketeering conspiracy.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik told jurors in court Thursday … to convict on the RICO charge, they only need to find Diddy agreed he or another member of his organization would commit at least two criminal acts under that charge.

Those acts, prosecutors say, include drug distribution, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and sex trafficking of Cassie Ventura and "Jane."

Slavik said Diddy was the boss and was the through-line of the alleged racketeering conspiracy ... she says the people around him -- assistants, security, chief of staff -- were there to serve and protect him and fulfill all of his desires, including his sexual ones.

The prosecutor walked the jury through the alleged racketeering acts ... starting with drug distribution. Slavik said hard drugs were a key element of freak-offs and Diddy didn't have to sell the drugs he obtained to be guilty of drug distribution. She told jurors Diddy distributed drugs to those around him -- including Cassie and Jane, who testified to taking substances during freak-offs.

On kidnapping, Slavik pointed the jury to Cassie's testimony about Diddy forcing her to stay in a hotel for a week in 2009 to hide her injuries from a physical assault as she healed. She told jurors, "This is kidnapping." Slavik also referred to Capricorn Clark's testimony about Diddy's security locking her in a building for 5 days so she could take a lie-detector test, and forcing her to go with him to Kid Cudi's house after finding out Cassie was dating Cudi.

On arson, Slavik said Diddy was behind the Molotov cocktail that burned up the interior of Kid Cudi's Porsche. She said Diddy did NOT cut open the convertible roof and drop in the homemade firebomb ... but she told jurors Diddy said he was going to blow up Kid Cudi's car, and then it happened.

On bribery, Slavik took jurors back to testimony about the March 2016 incident at the InterContinental Hotel in L.A., where video showed Diddy beating Cassie in the hallway. She said Diddy bribed a hotel staffer with $100,000 in cash to delete the surveillance footage. Slavik said Diddy's chief of staff and security guard did everything they could to cover Diddy's tracks after the beating was caught on camera, and told jurors, "This is a perfect illustration of the Combs enterprise at work."