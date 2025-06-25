Diddy Freak-Offs Can Spice Up Your Sex Life If They're Done Legally, Sex Therapist Says

The Diddy trial is putting his freak-offs on the world stage ... and a famous sex therapist says there are elements from the now-infamous sex marathons that couples can use to spice up their relationships -- and there's a legal way to make it happen too.

Dr. Laura Berman, best known for her show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, tells TMZ ... lots of folks are struggling in their sex lives, either from a lack of sex or boring sex, and that's why the freak-off element of the case -- for all its appalling elements -- is also titillating to some.

The sex doc says there are lots of ways for couples to spice up their sex life without putting their relationship at risk ... like sex toys and baby oil, which Diddy allegedly stockpiled.

The author of the newly released book 'Sex Magic' explains what other elements of Diddy freak-offs may help couples add something kinky to their bedroom routine, or lack thereof ... and tells us why consent is key here.

