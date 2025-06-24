Diddy Trial Winds Down With More Humdrum Freak-Off, Sex Talk

Diddy's federal criminal trial is winding down with more testimony about what jurors have been beaten over the head with for nearly 2 months ... Diddy had sex parties with male escorts and his girlfriends.

The prosecution is expected to rest their case Tuesday after their 34th and final witness, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello, is done on the stand ... and Diddy defense attorney Teny Geragos is doing cross-examination.

Geragos is having Cerciello read texts between Diddy, his ex 'Jane' and various male escorts they hired for freak offs ... and there's really nothing groundbreaking here.

The defense is introducing messages they say show the freak-offs were consensual. Prosecutors have argued Diddy was coercing and forcing his girlfriends to participate.

Sex has been the main theme of this trial ... with prosecutors mainly asking witnesses questions about freak off sex and introducing exhibits about baby oil, sex toys, personal lubricant and high heels ... plus some guns and drugs.

Diddy's defense has been trying to poke holes in witness testimony ... and they've mostly been reduced to showing loving sexts between Diddy and his exes. The defense is just playing the hand they've been dealt, with prosecutors mostly building a case around Diddy's kinky bedroom preferences.