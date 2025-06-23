Diddy's Ex Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Supports Him in Court: 'I'm Not One to Judge'

Play video content TMZ.com

Many of Diddy's former Bad Boy artists have either been silent or critical of his racketeering and sex trafficking case -- but not G. Dep.

The NYC-born rapper, who once had Diddy and the whole world "Harlem shaking" through their "Let's Get It" hit record, tells TMZ Hip Hop he can't distance himself from his former mentor in good conscience -- so he's supporting him outside the courtroom!!!

After all, G. Dep is an Honest Abe ... he confessed to a cold case murder in 2010, resulting in a conscience-cleansing 13-year prison sentence, from which he was released in April 2024.

G. Dep was a key rapper signed to Bad Boy Records during the label's post-Biggie murder resurgence at the top of the '00s ... leading singles for Diddy's third album, "The Saga Continues" in 2001.

G. Dep says he's been in contact with his fellow ex-Bad Boy artist Loon, who sends his support to Diddy from his relocated home in the Middle East, but tells us it's doubtful there will be others popping up in Puff's corner.

Rapper Mark Curry and G. Dep collaborated on "The Saga Continues" tracks ... but they have completely different POV's on Diddy these days.