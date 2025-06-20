Cassie Texted Diddy 'You Treat Me Like a Hooker' in Exhibit Shown to Jury

Cassie told Diddy she felt like he was treating her like a prostitute during their relationship ... at least according to a text between the exes that was just read aloud in court.

Federal prosecutors in Diddy's criminal case in New York are introducing some old texts between Cassie and Diddy as new exhibits in his sex trafficking trial.

Prosecutors first read this text between Cassie and Diddy -- "You treat me like a hooker to be honest. You always want to call one and you have one. This hooker has been here for 10 years." They said Diddy responded, "wow."

Diddy's defense said prosecutors weren't reading all of the messages to provide context, and after a short break, the jury was brought back in and prosecutors included another text from Cassie to Diddy where she told him -- referring to freak-offs -- "I love our FOs when we both want it."

Other texts included an exchange from 2017, when Cassie texted Diddy, "That's not love. That's possession. I have bleeding cut."

Diddy replied, "I'm not gonna let someone s*** on me when all I've been is nice. You don't treat me like a king ... you was acting like a bitch ... You're wack for not keeping it real."

Play video content Department of Justice