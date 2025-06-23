Diddy Won't Testify, Defense Doesn't Plan to Call Any Witnesses

Diddy is NOT going to take the stand and testify in his criminal trial ... because his defense team plans to rest their case Tuesday without calling any witnesses.

There was some question before the trial whether or not Diddy would testify -- his attorney Marc Agnifilo told us he didn't think he could keep Diddy off the stand -- and now we have our answer.

Frankly, the defense would be taking a huge risk in putting Diddy on the stand, where he'd be subject to cross-examination from some of the best prosecutors in the country ... but it looks like the defense feels they don't need to do a whole lot to counter the prosecution.

Instead of calling witnesses, the defense said it will submit more evidence. They've already shown the jury loads of text messages they say show Cassie and 'Jane' were willing participants in freak-offs.

Prosecutors said they plan to rest their case Tuesday after Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello finishes his testimony ... he's on the stand now talking about flight records, hotel invoices and payments involving Diddy, 'Jane' and male escorts.

Jurors were also shown more freak-off footage ... and Cerciello testified he's reviewed hours of freak-off videos too.

With both sides expected to rest Tuesday, Judge Arun Subramanian indicated Thursday would be closing arguments. That timeline could lead to a jury verdict as early as Friday.