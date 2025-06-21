Diddy Prosecutors Release Exhibits Purportedly Showing Freak-Off Travel Instructions for Male Escorts

Prosecutors just released text messages they say show a Diddy escort getting detailed instructions for a paid trip to participate in a marathon freak-off.

Federal prosecutors did another document dump of exhibits in Diddy's racketeering and sex trafficking case Friday, with reams of texts between the male escort known as Jules and an unidentified "Device owner."

The August 2009 messages kick off with the "Device owner" making a spur-of-the-moment pitch to Jules to fly from Los Angeles to NYC for the freak-off -- and being promised a nice "tip" if he can make it work.

It appears Jules is happy to oblige ... The "Device owner" requests Jules' personal info so a plane ticket can be purchased under his name. The "Device owner" also asks if Jules has transportation to the airport or if he needs a car to pick him up.

The "Device owner" then texts the travel information to Jules, detailing the Virgin America flight from LAX to JFK. The "Device owner" informs Jules to reach out when he's ready to leave so his return flight can be booked.

After Jules arrives in NYC, he texts the "Device owner" to say "Just landed" early the next day and that he's headed to the hotel room to take a shower to get cleaned up.

About an hour later, the "Device owner" texts Jules to come to room 4901 and Jules says "ok."

Presumably following the freak-off, Jules texts the "Device owner" to arrange a flight back to L.A. "2nite," and the "Device owner" promises to do that, but wants Jules to come up to the room again in one hour.

Jules jokes that he needs more than one hour of rest because he hasn't slept in two days and "u guys are rabbits lol."