Diddy Trial Highlights From 26th Day of Witness Testimony

The Diddy trial is entering the home stretch because prosecutors are almost done with their case and the defense is now saying they only need one or two days to make their case ... and it sounds like we could get a verdict as early as next week.

Prosecutors called one of their final witnesses Friday and we heard more of the same ... this time from Brendan Paul, Diddy's former assistant, who said he is not a drug mule.

Paul testified about getting drugs sometimes for Diddy and setting up hotel rooms for freak-offs -- like other former Diddy helpers -- but he helped the defense by saying on cross-examination it didn't feel like 'Jane' was being coerced into participating in freak-offs.

Prosecutors tried to use Paul's testimony to nail Diddy on RICO charges ... but it may have backfired when he said there was no force or coercion with 'Jane' and freak-offs.

Jurors also saw texts from Diddy and Cassie ... including one where Cassie said Diddy made her feel like a hooker, and another where she said she was into the freak-offs.

The defense told the judge they only need a day or two to make their case and that means we could have closing arguments Thursday and deliberations Friday ... so there's a chance the verdict comes next week.

Otherwise, this will stretch to the final days before the July 4 holiday ... and it's doubtful jurors want to think about this over the long holiday weekend.