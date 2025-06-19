Al Sharpton Says Feds Target Black People Who Are Wealthy, Prominent

Play video content TMZ.com

Al Sharpton says for as long as this country has been around, wealthy, prominent Black folks have been targeted ... because the feds see them as easy targets.

We got Al in New York City on Thursday and asked him about a popular online conspiracy ... that Sean "Diddy" Combs and Tyler Perry are being targeted right now because they are rich and famous Black men.

Al says race, wealth and fame are big factors when it comes to who the feds go after ... and he says there are tons of examples to back it up.

Don't get it twisted ... Al says Diddy and Tyler shouldn't be blindly defended just because they are Black ... but he does say their race puts a target on their backs.

Diddy's in the middle of a federal criminal trial and Tyler was just sued for sexual assault and harassment ... and Al says folks need to look at the evidence.