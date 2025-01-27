Al Sharpton Organizing 'Buy-Cotts' to Support Companies Committed to DEI

Play video content TMZ.com

Al Sharpton says DEI practices are a must for companies and he's got a plan to support those who are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion ... by buying their products.

Reverend Al joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and we asked him about President Trump cracking down on government DEI initiatives and pressuring private companies to follow suit.

Sharpton says he's going to organize a boycott for companies that do away with DEI -- but in the interim he's organizing "buy-cotts" to show appreciation for businesses that hold firm.

Costco is one of the major companies announcing a commitment to DEI and Sharpton's National Action Network held a buy-cott recently at a Harlem Costco.

Al's also pushing back on critics who say the upcoming boycotts may hurt Black-owned businesses ... and putting forward some solutions.

Trump and Elon Musk have made DEI a big focus in the early days of the second Trump term ... but Al makes a case for diversity, equity and inclusion to be the right move for companies, and our country.