Al Sharpton Says Kendrick Lamar Has Ultimate Comeback for Super Bowl Haters

Al Sharpton didn't have a dog in the Super Bowl fight other than rooting for Kendrick Lamar's halftime show -- and he's dropping some historic stats on anyone who says his performance was too Black!

TMZ Hip Hop hooked up with the reverend Tuesday in NYC, just as news broke that Kendrick had broken the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show record with 133.5 million watching it in real time!!!

Al certifies K. Dot's halftime as the best ever, and will surely buy a mug to hold all those tears conservatives might be shedding over the Super Bowl set.

His thoughts echo those of DL Hughley, who told us he's happy President Trump was there to soak in KL's dazzling display of pro-Blackness!!!

🚨🚨THIS IS WILD🚨🚨



THE KENDRICK LAMAR SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW HAD MORE VIEWERS THAN THE ACTUAL #EAGLES - #CHIEFS GAME.



Kendrick Lamar's halftime show: 133.5 MILLION viewers



The actual game: 127.7 million views



Kendrick Lamar's halftime show: 133.5 MILLION viewers

The actual game: 127.7 million views

KENDRICK LAMAR MADE HISTORY.

Kendrick's impressive viewership topped the actual game, and also legendary Halftime Shows by the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince.