Al Sharpton Says Kendrick Lamar Has Ultimate Comeback for Super Bowl Haters

Al Sharpton Kendrick Can Spike Ball On Right Wing Haters ... Biggest SB Show EVER!!!

Published
Al Sharpton didn't have a dog in the Super Bowl fight other than rooting for Kendrick Lamar's halftime show -- and he's dropping some historic stats on anyone who says his performance was too Black!

TMZ Hip Hop hooked up with the reverend Tuesday in NYC, just as news broke that Kendrick had broken the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show record with 133.5 million watching it in real time!!!

Al certifies K. Dot's halftime as the best ever, and will surely buy a mug to hold all those tears conservatives might be shedding over the Super Bowl set.

021025-dl-hughley-kendrick-lamar-halftime-kal
His thoughts echo those of DL Hughley, who told us he's happy President Trump was there to soak in KL's dazzling display of pro-Blackness!!!

Kendrick's impressive viewership topped the actual game, and also legendary Halftime Shows by the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince.

That's not a totally fair comparison -- due to the advent of streaming -- but it raises the question: Is Kendrick now the Hip Hop 🐐?!?

