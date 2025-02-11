Drake Pushing New Album with PartyNextDoor After Kendrick's Bowl Burn

Drake and his OVO Sound compadre PartyNextDoor are putting Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show shots at them in their rearview mirror ... as they they try to respond to that huge moment in the culture.

Drake and Party unveiled the album cover art Tuesday for their new joint project, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," which drops, appropriately, on Friday ... Valentine's Day.

The album cover sets the mood featuring 2 models in fur coats braving the Toronto tundra, and Drake has been teasing some of the songs down in Australia during his "Anita Max Wynn" tour.

It will be Drake's first round of tracks following Kendrick's Super Bowl set -- tons of cultural Easter eggs layered his performance but the Compton rapper still got his "Not Like Us" swipes off.

Staring right into camera, Dot ripped the targeted line, "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young" ... and also, "Party at the party playin' with his nose now."

Fans have been demanding Drake and Party team up for years after several successful collabs -- if it's a hit, the public just might pivot and move on from the Kendrick beef.