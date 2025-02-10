Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show Left Michael Blackson Underwhelmed

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Blackson is throwing serious salt in the argument only white people couldn't vibe with Kendrick Lamar's artistic Super Bowl halftime show ... the comedian witnessed it live from Caesars Superdome, and he was less than impressed.

TMZ was on site and got Mike's honest and raw take on K. Dot's big show ... he's under the impression it was probably better on TV.

Kendrick was praised by some viewers for his pro-Black dance troupes that also sniped Drake with subtle shots ahead of the grand finale.

But Michael says the entire set was lacking the type of sing-along hits you'd expect from a Super Bowl, down to the remixed version of "Not Like Us" -- which Mike says was butchered.

Simply put, Michael said he's seen Kendrick do better shows. It's anyone's guess whether Drake would have done better ... but he's not questioning the Canadian's catalog, and left it there.