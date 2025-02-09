Protester Interrupts Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Someone tried to steal Kendrick Lamar's spotlight during the Super Bowl halftime show ... taking out Palestinian and Sudanese flags and waving it around his set before getting tackled to the ground by security.

The moment went down toward the end of K. Dot's performance ... as he was doing his rendition of "tv off" -- the last song on the setlist.

A man performing during the Kendrick Lamar halftime concert at #SuperBowl LIX unfurled a Palestinian flag and was chased off stage and finally tackled and removed by security. #SBLIX #Palestine pic.twitter.com/sU8jl1eyE3 — Diya TV (@DiyaTV) February 10, 2025 @DiyaTV

In video of the stunt, what appears to be a performer wearing all black broke script ... pulling out the flag and putting it on full display as they stood on top of the same vehicle Kendrick started his show on.

The apparent rogue performer moved around the stage and on the field for several seconds ... but ultimately got a mouth full of turf as soon as security caught up to them.

It's unclear if the person was actually part of the whole gig -- there were numerous dancers wearing similar clothes throughout the performance -- or if they blended in with the backup and waited until the very end to pounce.